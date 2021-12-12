Ashes: Cummins not surprised by Alex Carey's 'tremendous' debut

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins hailed wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey for his "clean" work behind the stumps in his first game of the longest format.

Carey on Saturday created the record for taking most catches on Test debut as picked a total of eight catches in the first Ashes Test against England.

"Thought he was tremendous. Really clean against Lyno (Nathan Lyon) as well. Not surprised, he's played a lot of international cricket and we knew he'd slot straight in and be high quality. Really happy for him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

Cummins also praised Carey for opening the batting when regular opener David Warner was injured.

"Also, putting his hand up when David Warner wasn't going to open and saying, 'I'll open' shows a lot of confidence to do whatever he can for the team," said Cummins.

Meanwhile, Carey said he has a lot of confidence in his game and he is now looking forward to the Adelaide Test against England.

Coming to the game, Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

( With inputs from ANI )

