Ashes: I will keep moving forward, says Alex Carey after memorable Test debut

Brisbane, Dec 12 Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said he will keep moving forwards after a memorable Test debut in the first Ashes Test at The Gabba.

Carey, who replaced Tim Paine in the squad for the first two matches, took eight catches in his team's nine-wicket win over England, breaking the record for most catches for a wicketkeeper on Test debut. Carey took three catches in the first innings and followed it up with five in the second innings.

"As a wicketkeeper you only tend to get judged on catches taken or catches dropped, so I'll keep moving forward, I'll keep trying to improve my game to Gaz (Nathan Lyon) and the quicks there was great bounce and carry here at the Gabba, and now we move to Adelaide where the ball should move around a little bit, potentially a bit slower with that pink ball.

"But they're all bowling beautifully and I'll just keep trying to work hard on my 'keeping to those guys," Carey was quoted as saying in a video by cricket.com.au.

Carey's test as a keeper was dependent on how he kept to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, which he passed with flying colours. "I've kept a little bit to Gaz in white-ball cricket but that's a bit different because there's a lot happening in front of you. So I'll continue to work hard with him… myself, (close-in fielders) Marnus (Labuschagne) and 'Smithy' (Steve Smith), we're all in the game when he's bowling."

Carey credited the confidence he had in his game and previous white-ball appearances for Australia in giving a good account of himself in his maiden Test.

"I have got lots of confidence in my game. I guess playing a little bit of white-ball cricket for Australia helps that. Once the bowler is running in, I focus on the ball and that is the same with the bat. Obviously, in your first Test you have got a bit going through your mind. It didn't take me too long I guess to get into the rhythm. Probably a few overs and then we are playing cricket again. It was great fun."

The 30-year-old, who plays for South Australia in the domestic arena, is extremely thrilled at the prospect of playing a Test match at his home ground, Adelaide Oval, starting from December 16.

"I'm really excited to now head to Adelaide. We all know what the pink-ball Test means. It's a really good atmosphere in Adelaide. But growing up watching games there and to have my family there is going to be very exciting. Obviously, winning this Test (Brisbane) puts us in a good place to hopefully start really well on Thursday."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor