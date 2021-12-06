Ashes Series: Fifth Test shifted from Perth due to COVID-19 pandemic

Cricket Australia confirmed on Monday (December 6) that the fifth Ashes Test will be moved out of Perth owing to the pandemic-related restrictions. The Ashes, which kicks off on December 8 at the Gabba in Brisbane, was originally scheduled to finish with the final game at the Perth stadium from January 14. The board is yet to decide on the replacement venue. The decision had to be taken because of border controls, quarantine requirements and the complexities of hosting a five-Test series in a tight schedule. The board stated that it worked closely with Western Australia Cricket, making every effort to retain the game in Perth but it didn't prove to be feasible.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the WA Government, relevant agencies and Perth Stadium over recent months," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, said. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to stage the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test at Perth Stadium. We did everything we could in partnership with the WA Government and WA Cricket to make it work under the current border and health arrangements, but unfortunately, this was not possible. "We are particularly disappointed for Western Australian cricket fans who were so looking forward to seeing the first-ever Ashes Test at the new stadium." Perth Scorchers' first game of the Big Bash League, however, is set to go ahead at the venue on December 8.