Ashes Series: Joe Root and Dawid Malan lead England's fight at Gabba

England were 107/2 at the end of the second session on the third day of the first Test against hosts Australia in the ongoing Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Continuing their fightback, Joe Root and Dawid Malan scored fighting half centuries to put together a stubborn stand.With the best batting conditions on offer, both batsmen have looked untroubled since tea.

Australia have tried both Green and Labuschagne but haven't managed to break this partnership. Root doesn't have a Test 100 in Australia till date. No better time to get that, his team now need him to score big and he would certainly like to end his magnificent 2021 on a high with an away Ashes 100 to show for it. Earlier, Travis Head helped the hosts end their first innings on 425-all out after finishing with a magnificent 152 from 148 balls. After taking the final drinks break of the third day, Root (63*) and Malan (65*) rally on for the visitors.