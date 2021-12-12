Ashes: Will definitely go with Anderson for 2nd Test, says Nasser Hussain

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain reckons that playing both James Anderson and Stuart Broad might be difficult for the Joe Root-led side in the second Ashes Test.

Broad and Anderson were left out of the playing XI for the first Test and this decision raised a few eyebrows among cricket fans.

"People will say bring Stuart Broad and James Anderson back in but the bowlers that have been bowling in this Test have now got overs in their legs, so they are the best ones physically to go and play the next one," Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

"Broad and Anderson haven't bowled in anger in a match for months now and with their ageing bodies, can you get them both in? I'd definitely go with Anderson for the swing," he added.

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

"How England are psychologically is key now. Some fans will be thinking 'here we go again, we are going to lose 5-0'. We have lost 10 of our last 11 games in Australia with the other one being a draw. But we cannot have England thinking here we go again," said Hussain.

"They are going to Adelaide, a pink-ball Test. It is their best chance to get back into the series so be positive and think we can get back into the series," he added.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets in the second innings as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor