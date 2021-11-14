Australia win toss opt to bowl in T20 World Cup final

New Zealand will be batting first as Aaron Finch, Australia captain, won the toss and opted to bowl first in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai. While the Aussies are unchanged, Kane Williamson, the NZ skipper, announced that they have replaced the injured Devon Conway with Tim Seifert. "We'll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We're playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampas has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn't matter at all."

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult