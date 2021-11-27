Ban vs Pak, 1st Test: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique stand firm as visitors look to gain control (Stumps, Day 2)

Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique dominated the proceedings as Pakistan lost no wicket on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.

At stumps on Day 2, Pakistan's score read 145/0 with the visitors still trailing by 185 runs. Abid Ali (93*) and Abdullah Shafique (52*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 330, Pakistan got off to an excellent start as openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique took the visitors' score to 79/0 at the tea interval.

Both batters ensured that the visitors did not lose a single wicket before the close of play on Day 2.

Earlier, resuming the day at 253/4, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the hosts were bundled out for 330. Liton Das top-scored with 114 while Mushfiqur Rahim also played a 91-run knock. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali scalped five wickets.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 330 (Liton Das 114, Mushfiqur Rahim 91, Hasan Ali 5-51); Pakistan 145/0 (Abid Ali 93*, Abdullah Shafique 52*; Abu Jayed 0-29).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor