Ban vs Pak: Hasan Ali reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Hasan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Hasan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of Bangladesh's innings, when Hasan gave an inappropriate sendoff to batter Nurul Hasan after dismissing him caught behind the wicket.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team has been fined 20 per cent of the match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match as the team was were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Hasan and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah admitted to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Sharfudoulla Ibne Shahid and Masudur Rahman, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

( With inputs from ANI )

