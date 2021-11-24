Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah retires from Test cricket

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from Test cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday (November 24).Mahmudullah, who made a comeback to the Test format earlier this year in Zimbabwe, had already informed his teammates that he won't be extending his career in the longest format following his career-best 150* against the African nation in Bangladesh's 220-run win. Despite quitting Test cricket, Mahmudullah has made it clear that he wants to continue featuring in ODIs and T20Is. "Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy," Mahmudullah said.

"I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career. I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories." Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white-ball cricket." Mahmudullah, who made his Test debut in the West Indies in 2009, ends his career having scored almost 3000 runs at an average of 33.49, including five centuries. He also has a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, finishing with 43 wickets.