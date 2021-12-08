BBL: Andre Russell signs with Melbourne Stars

The Melbourne Stars on Wednesday announced the signing of world-class West Indian all-rounder, Andre Russell for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Russell arrives at the Stars with a wealth of T20 experience under his belt at both international and domestic level. Most recently, Russell represented the West Indies in the ICC T20 Men's World Cup in the UAE.

His explosive batting at a strike rate of almost 170, has become a highlight of T20 competitions around the globe, having played almost 400 games across numerous competitions. Russell has also taken 343 wickets, proving his class as an all-rounder.

The West Indian will call the Stars his home for the first time in BBL11, having represented the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades previously.

Melbourne Stars Coach, David Hussey said: "To have someone of Andre's quality play for the Melbourne Stars is a huge signing for our club. We want our Stars family to watch the best players in action at the MCG and Andre is world-class. I can't wait to work with him in the time that he's here and look forward to his debut on Friday night."

Melbourne Stars General Manager, Blair Crouch said: "We cannot wait to see Andre at the MCG in front of some big crowds this summer. At the Stars, we always strive to have world class players for our members and fans to admire, and Andre falls comfortably into that category. We look forward to seeing him entertain and thrill everyone, starting on Friday against the Thunder at the MCG."

Russell is currently completing his mandatory 72 hours quarantine after flying into Sydney, after a man of the match performance of 90* (32 balls) to propel his Deccan Gladiators to the T10 Title in Abu Dhabi.

Russell will play 5 games for the Melbourne Stars starting on Friday against the Sydney Thunder at the MCG.

( With inputs from ANI )

