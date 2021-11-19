BCB serve Mushfiqur Rahim show cause notice for his comments against selectors

Bangladesh Cricket Board has issued a show-cause notice to wicketkeeper-bat Mushfiqur Rahim for breaching media protocol code of conduct. According to a Cricbuzz report, the former skipper will have to face a hearing as he has spoken against the selection panel.Mushfiqur questioned his non-selection for the ongoing Pakistan T20I series recently, as he felt he was dropped instead of being 'rested' as was being projected by the board. The cricket board claimed that all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Shaif Uddin are unavailable due to injuries while Mushfiqur was rested for the T20 international series.

“To be honest I haven’t reached the stage when I have to tell someone that I need rest. I am definitely available. Why won’t I be? I obviously had a disappointing World Cup. I needed an opportunity to bounce back,” Mushfiqur told Channel 24 as reported by ESPNcricinfo.“I was asked if I was available, to which I said of course I am available. But I was told that the selection committee, team management, head coach and team director took a collective decision to drop me,” he added. Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the first T20I on Friday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the T20I series against Pakistan.