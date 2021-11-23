BCCI gets brutally trolled for making ‘Halal’ meat compulsory for players

The Indian Cricket Team is reportedly following a strict diet plan which excludes pork and beef in any form, and includes only halal-certified meat for consumption, according to a Sports Tak report. “If anyone wants to have meat then it should be only in halal form, players can’t eat any other form of meat whatsoever,” it added. For the unversed, there are two ways of slaughtering an animal.
The 'Halal' method is the one where the animal is given a cut and left to die by slow bleeding, while the other method known as ‘Jhatka’ means that the animal is slaughtered in one go. Now, eating Halal meat is prohibited in Hinduism and Sikhism, while Muslims eat only Halal meat and for them any other form of meat is strictly prohibited. The latest development has irked fans on social media. Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their outrage on the reports surfaced online where players had been ordered to adhere to this restricted diet plan, as they accused BCCI for promoting Halal meat.