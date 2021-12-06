BCCI in search of marketing, commercial general manager

BCCI in search of marketing, commercial general manager

Mumbai, Dec 6 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday called upon interested candidates to apply for the position of general manager, marketing and commercial. The position will be based at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI tweeted about their requirement, saying the candidate should have successfully cleared a post-graduate program, preferably an MBA, and should have a minimum of 15 years of experience, with at least 3 years as head of marketing of a reputed company.

"The candidate will be responsible for all the marketing and commercial initiatives ensuring that the Board and its mission, programs and services are consistently presented in a strong & positive way. The candidate should be able to identify innovative marketing strategies and commercial programs that will develop the sport whilst being attractive to sponsors and other commercial partners," the BCCI posted on their website.

