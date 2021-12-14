BCCI Secretary Jay Shah launches 2nd edition of HAP Cup for specially-abled cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah launched the second edition of the HAP Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament for the specially-abled in India.

The HAP Cup is slated to be played at Tau Devilal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula, Haryana from December 28 to 31.

Moreover, at the recently concluded Annual General Body Meeting at Kolkatta, BCCI formed a Cricket Committee for promotion and development of Cricket for players with physical disabilities.

With the formation of this Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), years of struggle for recognition of cricket for disabled cricket players has finally borne fruit.

According to an official statement, the Cricket Association for Blind in India, Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, Cricket Association for the Deaf in India and the Wheelchair Cricket Association of India are the members of the newly formed DCCI approved by the BCCI.

"History has been created. The first step has been taken and now a lot of work has to be done for the development of all Divyang players of the country. BCCI shall give all possible support for this cause," Jay Shah said.

Elated by this new development, Ravi Chauhan, the Secretary General of DCCI, says, "For more than 10 years, all the organizations in their different ways have been struggling to get recognition from BCCI. But it was Sh Jay Shah who really took this cause personally and removed all the obstacles and formed this committee. All Divyang players today and tomorrow shall be always indebted to Jay Shah for this initiative."

Every year HAP Cup is organized by the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) to spread the message of positivity and happiness among the physically challenged cricket players in the country.

This year too, the topmost cricket players including winners of the World Series in 2019 in England have been divided in four teams which shall play on a round-robin basis with the top two teams playing in the finals on December 31.

