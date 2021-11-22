BCCI shares video of Indian players having fun at team hotel

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a light-hearted video, showing batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Siraj having a fun time in the team hotel, post the team's victory in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday to clean sweep the Kiwis 3-0.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of Shreyas Iyer showing a magic trick to Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad and also sharing some laughter moments.

"Weaving some magic with a deck of cards and blowing everyone's minds. How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned!" BCCI tweeted.

Coming to the match, Rohit's 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel's three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 56 runs as India posted 184/7. In the final three overs, the Men in Blue managed to add 36 more runs, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Deepak Chahar played a cameo of 21 runs off just 8 balls as India posted a competitive total on the board.

The two teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

