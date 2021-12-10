BCCI thanks Virat Kohli for his contribution as Team India ODI skipper

The BCCI on Thursday thanked Virat Kohli for his contributions as India's ODI captain, highlighting the prolific batsman's qualities as the "leader" of the unit. Kohli made way for star opener Rohit Sharma, who was named the ODI skipper ahead of India's tour of South Africa."A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Flag of India Top with upwards arrow above. Thank you Captain .@imVkohli," BCCI tweeted.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.The Test series which gets underway from December 26 will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.Kohli had himself made the decision to resign as the T20I skipper after the World Cup in UAE last month but he made no such announcements before the BCCI's statement on December 8.The board just informed about Rohit's takeover which led to a furore among Kohli fans. #ShameOnBCCI has been one of the top trending hashtags in India on Twitter since Wednesday's announcement. Kohli took over as India's limited-overs captain from MS Dhoni in 2017 and captained the team in 95 ODIs, winning 65 of them with a win percentage of 68.He led India in the Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup but India lost in the final to Pakistan in the former tournament and were eliminated in the semi-final of the 50-over showpiece event in England. They also crashed out of last month's T20 World Cup in the Super 12s stage.