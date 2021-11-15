Called Langer few months ago and said 'Warner will be Man of the Tournament', reveals Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch revealed that he had called coach Justin Langer a few months ago to tell him not to worry about opening batter David Warner's form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to help Australia lift the maiden T20 World Cup title.

"You didn't expect that (Warner winning the Man of the Tournament)? I certainly did. Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called Justin Langer a few months ago and said, "Don't worry about Davey, he'll be Man of the Tournament," Finch said in the post-match press conference as per ICC.

"I thought Adam Zampa should have been Man of the Tournament personally, but he's a great player. He's one of the all-time great batters. And he's a fighter.

"He's someone who when his back is against the wall, that's when you get the very, very best of David Warner. It was a special finish to the tournament for him, the last couple of knocks," he added.

New Zealand went down by eight wickets in the ICC men's T20 World Cup Final as Williamson's stylish innings of 85 proved in vain in Dubai on Sunday.

Finch described the feeling of winning the maiden T20 World Cup title as "awesome" and said the victory is great for Australian Cricket.

"Yeah, it's awesome, it really is. I think there's been so much talk about this being the one that's been elusive to Australia. And to be fair, we probably underperformed in the past, if we are being honest with ourselves," said Finch.

"We've had some great teams along the way. This team is pretty special. The camaraderie, the way that everyone really cares for each other and looks after each other, looks out for each other; pretty special. So yeah, it's awesome. That's brilliant and it's great for Australian Cricket," he added.

New Zealand scored a competitive-looking total of 172 for four but Mitchell Marsh's aggressive unbeaten 77 coupled with David Warner's fifty, propelled Australia to their maiden triumph in the men's T20 World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor