Check out the reason why Virat Kohli quit T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli had announced that he was stepping down as captain after the T20 World Cup. Cricket fans were shocked after his announcement. There were IPL matches and also World Cup matches. However, discussions are still going on as to why Virat Kohli resigned as captain. There are many reasons for this, such as an argument in the dressing room, or work pressure. But the biggest reason behind this has come to the fore. That is his personal life. Virat Kohli has always been a family man. He was always taking good care of his family as well as his work.

Virat and Anushka have been married for three years now. Often they are even seen expressing their love for each other. So many times they have to face trolling as well. Anushka has been battling a serious illness for the last few years. So it is being said that Virat has taken this decision to take care of his wife.

Anushka has a serious illness called bulging disc. Because of this illness, she cannot stay in one place for long. Sudden back pain or neck pain. As a result, she has to face difficulties even in her daily work.

Bulging disc is a condition in which the tough outer layer of the disc bulges into the spinal canal. It is a common spine injury and can happen in your lumbar spine (lower back), thoracic spine (upper and mid-back) or your cervical spine (neck).

As for Anushka Sharma's work, she is currently away from Bollywood. She is making many new projects from her production company. But we don't see her working as an actress right now. Her fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback.