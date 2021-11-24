Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni till IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni till IPL 2024 as per a Indian Express report. Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. As per BCCI rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players. CSK is also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board. As BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the next season of IPL will be played in India, CSK feel Ali could be a handy player on the slow, turning Chennai wicket. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals has retained wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and pacer Anrich Nortje.

After leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise from the front for several seasons, premier batter KL Rahul is set to part ways with the Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta co-owned franchise prior to mega auction for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul, who was signed by PBKS for Rs 11 crore at the IPL 2018 auction, will reportedly spearhead the new Lucknow franchise in the IPL 2022. As per the latest developments, Rahul will likely join Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow-based franchise for the 15th season of the cash-rich league.CSK's Sam Curran and Ali are in the fray to become the fourth retained player ahead of the new season. This also means that CSK will not be able to retain legendary batter Suresh Raina. According to the report, Delhi Capitals will release former skipper Shreyas Iyer.

