Chennai Super Kings to release Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2022?

With few days left for franchises to submit their list of four retained players, there are speculations over veteran Suresh Raina’s future in the yellow as teams can retain only four players. He managed just 160 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 125. His only significant knock came in the franchise’s first match of the IPL season, when he scored 54 off 36 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).He looks well past his prime, having retired from international cricket. The southpaw was also dropped from the last few games and is likely to go unsold at the auction.

The IPL star may not fit in considering the franchise would be looking at the future. Given his stature and contribution to the franchise, Dhoni may be retained by CSK ahead of the mega auction. Dhoni is also the most successful captain in the history of IPL winning 116 matches out of 196 with a win percentage of 59.48. Given all of that and the four titles, it is unlikely Dhoni would not be retained. CSK is likely to retain MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis ahead of mega auction.