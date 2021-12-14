Cooper Connolly picked for 2nd U-19 World Cup as Australia name squad

Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup 2022 to be held in the West Indies early next year.The squad was finalised following trial matches at a training camp in Adelaide last week. Western Australian Cooper Connolly has been selected for his second ICC Under 19 World Cup, having been part of Australia's previous campaign in South Africa.The Perth Scorcher is joined by New South Wales (NSW) quick Jack Nisbet, Tasmanian all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan and fast bowler Jackson Sinfield, who was included in Queensland's latest Marsh Sheffield Shield squad

"Our squad includes players of all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have produced eye-catching performances across a variety of strong competitions this season," Anthony Clark, Australian Men's Under 19 head coach, said in a statement.

"The Under-19 World Cup provides players with an exceptional development opportunity and we look forward to seeing them represent their country with distinction," he added.

Also in the squad is 17-year-old Victorian Harkirat Bajwa, who will tour as an underage player and will still be eligible for selection in the 2024 tournament.

The Australian team will be coached by New South Wales development guru Anthony Clark, and will play three pool matches in the West Indies before the 16-team competition splits into two groups of eight for a Super League and Plate finals series.

The squad will assemble for a training camp in Melbourne from December 28 before departing to the West Indies.

West Indies will host the 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup for the first time ever. The tournament will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.

Australia men's U19 World Cup squad: Harkirat Bajwa, Aidan Cahill, Cooper Connolly, Joshua Garner, Isaac Higgins, Campbell Kellaway, Corey Miller, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Lachlan Shaw, Jackson Sinfield, Tobias Snell, Tom Whitney, Teague Wyllie

Reserves

Liam Blackford, Liam Doddrell, Joel Davies, Sam Rahaley, Aubrey Stockdale

( With inputs from ANI )

