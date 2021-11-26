Cricket Australia 'committed' to support Paine following decision to take indefinite break from cricket

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hockley said the governing body is committed to supporting former skipper Tim Paine following his announcement of stepping away from cricket for a period of time.

Paine has taken a "leave of absence from all forms of cricket" following his resignation as captain for the side ahead of the Ashes.

"We recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for Tim and his family and are committed to supporting them. We respect and understand Tim's decision to have a break at this time to focus on his and his family's well-being," said Hockley in a statement.

"The National Selection Panel will meet in the coming days to discuss the final squad ahead of the first Ashes Test on December 8," he added.

Cricket Tasmania on Friday released a statement on Paine's absence from the Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia.

"Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Paine's mental health break means he will unavailable for the first game of Ashes.

( With inputs from ANI )

