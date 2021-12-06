Cricket South Africa announces updated schedule of India men's tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the updated schedule of India men's tour of South Africa, beginning from December 26.

As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January 23, 2022, across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The four-match T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup.

The updated schedule is as follows:

First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town.

First ODI will take place on January 19, 2022, at the Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl; Second ODI will take place on January 21, 2022, at the Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl; Third ODI will take place on January 23, 2022, at the Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town.

( With inputs from ANI )

