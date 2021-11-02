DCW takes suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter

Delhi Commission for Women took suo-motu cognisance on reports of online rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter Vamika following IND vs PAK match. DCW asked Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of accused identified & arrested, detailed action taken report by November 8.

After the defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, the Indian team is currently under fire. While making this criticism, some fans stooped to a new low and issued rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's nine-month-old daughter. A tweet by now-deleted account @Criccrazyygirl issued a rape threat to a nine-month-old Vamika Kohli.

The threat was issues after the Indian cricket team captain supported Mohammed Shami and called out religious discrimination, unequivocally. Some people could not digest the support, and resorted to online abuse. They targeted the couple and did not even spare Kohli's nine-month-old daughter, and issued rape threats.