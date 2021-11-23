Delhi Capitals to release R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2022?

The prepration for IPL 2022 mega auction is already on and according to an IPL Governing Council member the much-awaited mega auction will take place in January. The BCCI has asked all 8 old IPL teams to finalize list of retained players by December. Now as per latest buzz Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer are likely to be released by Delhi Capitals. While speaking on his Youtube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that not only him but even Shreyas Iyer will not get retained by the Delhi Capitals team for the IPL 2022 season.

Ravichandran Ashwin joined Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 onwards after being signed from Punjab Kings (Than Kings XI Punjab) at 7.6 Crore. In the 2020 season, Ashwin picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches played, while in the 2021 season the off-spinner picked up just 7 wickets from 13 matches he played. When it comes to Iyer, the right-handed batsman had joined the franchise in 2015 for INR 2.6cr. Iyer was promoted as the team's skipper in the middle of the IPL 2018 season after Gautam Gambhir decided to step down. Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, and Axar Patel are the top contenders to be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. BCCI has stated that teams can retain maximum of 4 players.

