Did Virat Kohli switch off his phone and after being sacked as Team India ODI skipper?

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday lashed out at the national selectors and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the way they handled the Team India's ODI captaincy issue recently. Rajkumar felt that the selectors should have asked Kohli to step down as captain from both T20Is and ODIs or shouldn't have changed the skipper at all.“I haven't talked to him (Virat Kohli) yet. His phone is switched off for some reason. But as far as my opinion is concerned, he had specifically stepped down from T20 captaincy and the selectors should've straightaway asked him to step down from both the white-ball formats, or not step down at all,” Sharma said, while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast.

Sharma further expressed surprise at Sourav Ganguly's recent comments on the change in captaincy. The BCCI President had said that the board had requested Kohli “not to step down as T20I skipper.” “I read Sourav Ganguly's comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup). I don't recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around,” Sharma said.

Sharma further called for the selection committee to have more transparency in the decision-making process. “The selection committee doesn't provide a reason behind the decision. We don't know what the management or the BCCI or the selectors want. There's no clarification, no transparency at all. “It's a pity how this has happened. He has been such a successful one-day captain,” said the 56-year-old.Rohit was on Wednesday named India`s new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.