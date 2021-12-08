"Don't know whether I will be picked up by CSK": Dwayne Bravo uncertain about his future in IPL

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was not retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently-confirmed list of IPL 2022 retentions ahead of the mega auction. He said that he is unsure of where he will end up in the next IPL season.CSK opted to keep Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali as their four retentions. In a conversation with ANI, Bravo spoke about his association with CSK and its skipper, Dhoni.“I am not retained by CSK, but I will be in the auction. I will be 100 percent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction,” Bravo said. However, the veteran still takes a lot of pride in the team’s success over the years. Bravo was instrumental in taking CSK to the glory in IPL 2021, having delivered with both and the ball.

Speaking of the same, Bravo termed IPL 2021 a ‘special season’ for CSK as the team was determined to do well after finishing at seventh place in the 2020 event. “It was a special season because the season before, we came seventh and it was the first time CSK did not qualify (for playoffs) in the history of IPL. So, all of us as players were determined to come back and prove ourselves and the fans that we are much better than that last season,” Bravo was quoted as saying by Telangana Today. “So, even last season, no one gave us a chance because they called us the granddad of the IPL but we proved all the doubters wrong and created history again. I am very happy to be a part of the legacy of Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL franchise ever,” he added. Opening up about the team’s success mantra, Bravo also asserted that skipper MS Dhoni allows everyone in the team to be themselves. “It’s no secret that he is one of the best players to have ever played the game. He single-handedly built Chennai Super Kings and the culture. All of us as players are very proud and happy to have played under him and his leadership guidance.