'Don't want to give my secrets away': Ross Taylor on facing Ashwin in Test series

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor isn't going to give insights on how he is planning to face India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when the two sides meet in the Test series on Thursday.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday.

Ashwin has been a key cog in the Indian bowling wheel and Taylor on Sunday refused to reveal his plans since he knows spin will play a "big part" in the Test series.

"I don't want to give my secrets away just here (on being asked what's his plan for R Ashwin). I don't know what lineup India decide to go with, Axar Patel played a big role against England," said Taylor in a virtual press conference.

"Now they are going to play three spinners or two spinners, obviously Ashwin will be one of them. They are very good bowlers, especially in these conditions and how we will play them, will play a big part in how the series is gonna go," he added.

The New Zealand batter also admitted that New Zealand should be wary of India pace attack in conditions suited to the hosts for the upcoming Test series.

"Fast bowling still remains a main element with the new ball and reverse swing. But spin more often plays a big part over here, so we could be naive if we assume only spin will play a key part," said Taylor while replying to a query from ANI.

"We still gonna have to face a quality seam bowling lineup and reverse swing. I think we should also be worried about that but spin is gonna play a big proportion of how we will be going to play the Test.

"You have to put some pressure back on the bowlers. If I get the opportunity, I could bring back the slog sweep shot every now and then," he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the third T20I on Sunday and after this, the two teams meet in the first Test which starts from Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

