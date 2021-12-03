Embuldeniya, Mendis shine as Sri Lanka defeat Windies in 2nd Test, clinch series 2-0

West Indies suffered a batting collapse on day five of the second Test as Sri Lanka clinched the match by 164 runs, taking the series 2-0 on Friday.

West Indies lost their last eight wickets for 40 runs to come out on the losing end on day five if the second Test. Set a victory target of 297, the visitors were at one stage 92-2 but fell to the Sri Lankan spinners and lost the match by a big margin.

Spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets each to propel their team to the win. Embuldeniya had best figures of 5-35 while Mendis recorded 5-66, and ended with 11 wickets in the match.

West Indies lost the first second innings wicket with a total of 15 when skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (6) was trapped in front by Mendis. Then Nkrumah Bonner joined Jermaine Blackwood and the pair added 50 runs for the second wicket before Blackwood (36) was caught by Dhananjaya de Silva off Embuldeniya in the last ball before lunch break.

When Mendis had Shai Hope (16), West Indies' score stood at 92-3, but it triggered the late collapse. Bonner was again defiant and top-scored for the West Indies with 44, which came off 143 balls in three hours at the crease. He ended the series as the leading batsman for the West Indies with 148 runs at an average of 49.33 per innings.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 345-9. Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 155 and his overnight partner Embuldeniya was out for 39 bowled by Jason Holder.

De Silva faced 262 balls and hit two sixes and 11 boundaries in scoring his eighth test century. Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul had the best bowling figures of 3-106 while off-spinner Roston Chase took 2-82.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor