England U-19 to tour Sri Lanka for 5 ODIs in November

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday confirmed that the England men's Young Lions (U19) will tour Sri Lanka later this month in a five-match limited-over series.

"The tour is part of England's preparation ahead of the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean starting in January," ECB said in a statement.

The England Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 22 and play five ODIs at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo starting on November 30.

All matches and practice sessions will be conducted in a bio-secure environment.

ECB said the selection panel, headed up by Young Lions Head Coach Richard Dawson, have selected a 19-strong squad for the tour.

England Young Lions squad: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire), Josh Baker (Worcestershire), Sonny Baker (Somerset), Nathan Barnwell (Surrey), George Bell (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Josh Boyden (Lancashire), Ben Cliff (Yorkshire), James Coles (Sussex), Harry Crawshaw (Durham), Alex Horton (Glamorgan), Dan Ibrahim (Sussex), Will Luxton (Yorkshire), Tom Prest (Hampshire), James Rew (Somerset), James Sales (Northamptonshire), Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire), George Thomas (Somerset)

Commenting on the tour, Young Lions Head Coach, Richard Dawson, said: "We are looking forward to touring Sri Lanka in what should be a challenging and exciting five-match ODI series. It's a great opportunity for our squad to experience touring the sub-continent.

"It will give them a chance to play in a pressurised environment against their international peers in unfamiliar conditions.

"This trip is an integral part of their future development and will also provide good preparation leading into the ICC Men's U19s World Cup in the Caribbean starting in January 2022."

( With inputs from ANI )

