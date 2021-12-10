Former cricketer Vinod Kambli duped of Rs 1 lakh in online fraud

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli, a friend of great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has become a victim of cyber crime. One lakh rupees has been withdrawn from his account. As soon as the message came on his mobile, he realized that he had been cheated. A case has been registered at Bandra police station. According to a police official on Thursday, a man called Vinod Kambli as a bank officer. Kambli fell prey to the fraud after he downloaded “AnyDesk” application, as asked by the caller, to update the KYC. This app gave the fraudster remote access to Kambli’s device. While Kambli was on the call with the fraudster, multiple transactions took place on his account and the amount was debited.

However after he lodged the complaint with Bandra police, it's cyber team managed to reverse the transaction with the help of the bank.

An offense under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered on Tuesday, the official said. The search for the accused is on. In September 2018, 1,081 cases related to cyber crime were reported, while in 2019, the number increased to 1,686.