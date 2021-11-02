Former England seamer Alan Igglesden dies aged 57

English county Kent has condoled the demise of former England seamer, Alan Igglesden, who died at the age of 57.

'Iggy' made his debut for Kent against Somerset in July 1986, and in a career spanning two decades, went on to make 283 appearances for the county, taking 592 wickets across both first-class and List A cricket.

His Kent best-figures of 7-37 came against Zimbabwe B during Kent's tour of the country after the conclusion of the 1992 season, and in total recorded 19 five-wicket hauls for the county of his birth, having been born in Farnborough.

The right-arm seamer was awarded Kent Cap no. 187 in 1989 during a season in which he took 90 wickets in 42 matches for Kent, having made his England Test debut that year.

For his country, Igglesden made seven appearances for England across both formats, taking eight wickets, including the dismissals of Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh on debut in the sixth Test of the 1989 Men's Ashes series.

"He retired from the game in 1999 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour whilst playing minor counties cricket for Berkshire," Kent said in an official statement.

After his diagnosis, he worked tirelessly to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for The Brain Tumour Charity, the largest dedicated fundraiser of research into brain tumours globally, and an organisation of which he was a patron.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor