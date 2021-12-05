Gabbar, Shikhar Dhawan turned 34th today, see beautiful cricket journey of Indian opener

Gabbar, Shikhar Dhawan has entered to his 34th now, the top opening batsman of Indian Shikhar Dhawan is celebrating his 34th birthday today ( 5 December 2021).

The left-handed opening batsman had cricketed many records in cricket history. On the occasion of his birthday know Shikhar Dhawan's journey in Indian cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan started his cricket career when he was 16th in 1999 he won Vijay Merchant Trophy where he was leading run-scorer after which he lift his leg in India ACC Under-17 Asia Cup. With his brilliant performance he made his way to Indian Domestic cricket. But he didn't stop here yet, then he played in North Zone Under-19s, the CK Nayudu Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy and even captained the Delhi Under-19 team. In 2004 Under-19 World Cup Dhawan scored total of 505 runs from seven innings against Bangladesh. His major fall off was India B series after which he played for North Zone against Zimbabwe Cricket Union President's XI and for Board President's XI in a three-day match against the touring Sri Lankan team.

He also represented India A in the EurAsia Cricket Series in April–May 2006. Dhawan was the part of winning team Delhi won the 2007–08 season.

Then Dhawan made it to Indian Test squad in February 2013 for the four-match series against Australia. On the Test debut Dhawan scored the fastest century by any batsman. But he couldn't able to make into second innings because of his hand injury.

Dhawan is also the only Indian and sixth overall batsman to have scored a century before lunch on the first day of a Test match.

In 2012, Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee. Ayesha was from Melbourne and was an amateur boxer. And in 2014 the couple gave birth to a son.