Gayle criticises T20 openers for a cautious approach in powerplays

Abu Dhabi, Nov 26 West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle said that the T10 is setting new standards when it comes to explosive batting and ultimately entertainment. However, he criticised the modern openers in the 20-over format for 'killing the game' with a more cautious approach in powerplays.

"I think, with T10 cricket, that's how T20 cricket started. From the first over, batters used to go but T20 cricket has slowed down dramatically and T10 cricket has now raised the bar a bit," said Gayle.

"They're killing the entertainment in T20 cricket, straight up, because in those first six overs, we can get more as openers but guys are taking their own time. Sometimes they bat to get a score and they take away from the fire they should be bringing to the batting department in the first six overs, but T10 is spot on and hopefully, we'll see more T10 coming around.

"I don't know why batters get so cagey during the first six overs. When T20 cricket started, guys were going from ball one, if you really check the history of T20 cricket looking back on it. I don't like that fact, I think we should go hard, keep the entertainment that is within the game of T20 cricket and continue to keep that aggression in the first six overs."

Team Abu Dhabi are currently top of the Abu Dhabi T10 table with five wins from five matches and Gayle is clearly having fun in his second year with the franchise.

Gayle is also confident that this could be the year that Team Abu Dhabi lift their first T10 title.

"Absolutely, I am enjoying my second year with Team Abu Dhabi and we've had a great start but anything can happen in T10 in such a short space of time," he added. "I'm happy with where the team is at the minute and hopefully this is Team Abu Dhabi's year."

