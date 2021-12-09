Glad to perform for my team, says Sajid Khan after win over Bangladesh

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan said that it was an entire team contribution that helped his side in defeating Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday.

"Captain and vice-captain had trust in me and glad to perform well for my team. The talk was always to go for the win and to attack. It's a complete team effort and everyone deserves the credit for this win," said Sajid Khan after the match.

Resuming the day at 76/7 in the first innings Bangladesh needed a stellar batting display to save the Test match but unfortunately, Taijul Islam was out leg before to Sajid Khan for a duck.

Another tailender Khaled Ahmed came and lasted only two balls as he was cleaned up by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for no score.

Sajid then got the last wicket of Bangladesh's 1st innings as Shakib Al Hasan was out caught at short cover to Azhar Ali for 33. The hosts were bundled out for a paltry 87 with four batters getting out for a duck.

Expectedly, the Pakistan team enforced a follow on as they were eyeing victory. The Bangladesh team did not learn from their past mistakes losing wickets in heap and were eventually folded for 205 in the second innings.

( With inputs from ANI )

