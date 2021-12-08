Graeme Welch to join Hampshire Cricket as bowling coach

Hampshire Cricket on Wednesday confirmed that Graeme Welch will join the Club at the start of 2022 as bowling lead coach.

According to Hampshire Cricket, Welch is a two-time County Championship winner both as a player (1994 and 1995) and bowling coach (2012 and 2021) with Warwickshire.

The former medium pacer also has experience within England's coaching setup and has previously held roles at Essex, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

"It is a really exciting move as I had a great experience with Southern Brave in The Hundred this year and was very impressed with the facilities at The Ageas Bowl and the staff," said Welch in a statement.

"I am looking forward to working with Adi Birrell, Giles White, James Vince and also with Keith Barker again. It is a talented and experienced squad which came so close to winning two trophies last year and it is a new chapter for me which I am really looking forward to," he added.

In his first-class career, Welch scored 5,075 runs at 22.86, including two centuries and took an impressive 477 wickets at 31.51.

"Graeme is a highly respected coach and we're delighted he has agreed to join the Club. This appointment is part of our strategic plan for the future of our coaching structure and Graeme will play a key role in the development of our bowlers at all levels," said Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket.

According to Hampshire Cricket, in the summer, Welch worked with James Vince and Liam Dawson, as part of the Southern Brave Men's coaching staff, playing an important role as they won the inaugural season of The Hundred.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor