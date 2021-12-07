Harbhajan Singh to retire from cricket, likely to join IPL team as mentor

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is likely to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket next week. Harbhajan last played for Team India in October 2015 and has since been plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is yet to announce his retirement from international cricket despite not having been part of the national team for more than six years now. The Turbinator as he is fondly called, is likely to join an IPL team as mentor or a coach. While speaking to PTI on the topic, an IPL source said, "The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience. He will take an active part in also helping the franchise decide on their auction picks."

The 41-year old has always shown demonstrated his interest in grooming players as seen during his latter years with the Mumbai Indians, where he spent a decade. The source then also added, "Look, Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He has had extended talks with one of the franchises which have shown keen interest but he would like to talk about it only when the deal is formally inked." It remains to be seen if the 41-year old will hang his boots, and if so, then which franchise would he join in a coaching role. Harbhajan has played 163 matches in the IPL across 13 seasons (he didn't take part in 2020) for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR and has taken 150 wickets at an average of 26 and his best figures being 5/18.

