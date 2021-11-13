Hasan Ali’s wife denies rumours, of family getting threat from Pakistan fans after semi-final loss

Pakistan allrounder Hasan Ali, whose dropped catch allowed Matthew Wade to secure Australia’s thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, has been facing severe criticism on social media ever since that fateful evening. Having conceded 44 runs in four wicketless overs, Ali had more disappointment to face in the dramatic closing stages of the see-saw match at the Dubai International Stadium. With Australia needing 22 runs off the last two overs, Wade took a wild swing at Shaheen Afridi’s third ball and sent a skier towards Hasan who spilled the catch on the leg-side.

Wade responded by hitting three sixes in a row to complete an excellent chase against the tournament’s form side. Even the Pakistani skipper Babar Azam spoke about the same during the post-match, presentation after the completion of the match. However, he did back his teammate during a post-match presser and added that they will be boosting his confidence. Samiya Hasan Ali, is Hasan Ali’s wife recently posted a story on her Instagram account which went viral. Contrary to what everyone is perceiving right now, she said that she and her daughter weren’t receiving any threats and instead, saw tons of support for them. Her story consisted of a Twitter account which was nothing but a fake account of herself. The caption in her story was, “Saw many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from people from Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong. Instead we’ve seen tons of support” read the caption. Her caption also spoke about how the Twitter account was a fake one and she in fact, isn’t on Twitter. “Please don’t believe any such statements and don’t follow any accounts on Twitter pretending to be me. I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me.” she said on her Instagram story. After Pakistan bowed out of the T20 World Cup, Australia and New Zealand will meet in the finals on Sunday.



