Have to be clear in mind when bowling in T10 league, says Abhimanyu Mithun

Former India fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun feels he needs to have a clear bowling plan in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league since the pacer will get only 12 balls to prove his mettle.

"I have to be clear in mind when I am bowling in the matches as I have just 12 deliveries to bowl. I have to be clear about what I have to execute in a given situation," said Mithun in a virtual press conference.

"I have to plan the 12 balls according to my strengths. After every ball I bowl, I will know exactly what I need to do," he added.

The speedster expressed that he is really excited about playing in the Abu Dhabi T10, which begins on Friday.

"This is the fastest format and I was really excited when I got an opportunity to play in this tournament. There are a lot of good international cricketers who play in the competition," said Mithun.

"So I thought it will be a good opportunity for me to attain the experience of playing on a big stage. If I do well then I can play in leagues all around the world," he added.

Mithun further said he will bank on the confidence from his recent performances when he takes the field in the Abu Dhabi T10, "I have been doing well in the matches that I have been playing in India."

"I have improved my game in the last few years and I am going to take confidence from my recent performances when I play in the Abu Dhabi T10. I am really excited to showcase my talent in this tournament," he said.

While speaking about the Indian team's performance at the ICC men's T20 World Cup, the pacer said, "The Indian players who played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have done so much for Indian cricket in the past decade. They have done so well for the country consistently and we need to stand by them. I feel the Indian team will come back stronger. There's another T20 World Cup coming up next year so the team will be prepared for that."

The Abu Dhabi T10 will be held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

