The best opener of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma has become a captain by replacing Virat Kohli in ODI formats. Rohit Sharma is playing for India for a very long time now, despite been huge success of other players, Rohit's charm never faded, that's the reason everyone knows him.

As Rohit Sharma now became the captain of ODI formats, he talked about his colleague and former captain Virat Kohli, that how the former captain Virat Kohli led the team led "from the front" and there was "clear determination" to win every game, he also talked about his contribution in Indian cricket, Rohit said in an interview with BCCI about Virat that, "He's put the team in the situation where there is no looking back. Those five years with the team... he led from the front and there was clear determination to win every game. We had a great time playing under him. I have played great cricket under him and have enjoyed every moment, and I'll still continue to do that. We need to keep getting better as a team and as an individual. That will be the focus of the entire squad moving forward,".

He also spoke about India's loss in World Cup "India will be definitely eying to do well in the upcoming World Cups. Our focus will be to win championships but there's a process to be followed. If you want to win championships, there are a lot of other things that you need to take care of, and then focus on the end result" Rohit said.



He further added "The last ICC trophy that we won was in 2013... I don't think we did anything wrong but could not get that extra inch to win the title. That can happen as international cricket is demanding. But as professionals, we need to put the right step forward and make sure that we put all things in the right bag, From me, the message to the boys will be to not think much about the finals and focus on the process. It is important to keep ticking the small boxes until we reach the end goal,".



