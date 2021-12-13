He was picking up the cones and wickets: Sourav Ganguly lauds Rahul Dravid's humble nature

Head coach Rahul Dravid looks like has impressed the top bosses of BCCI with President and former skipper Sourav Ganguly heapimg praise on Rahul Dravid. Ganguly hailed Dravid's humble attitude and narrated an incident from the first Test of the New Zealand in series in Kanpur. The BCCI president told News18, "I wish him (Dravid) all the best. I heard that in Kanpur, after the day’s practice he was picking up the cones and wickets and balls and bringing them back to the dressing room.

It must have been a great sight for cameramen and photographers to see Rahul Dravid do that (smiles). But he is that sort of a person.”Ganguly further assured that BCCI will offer Dravid all the support alongside both the limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma and Test skipper Virat Kohli that they need to succeed. “We will support him and Rohit and Virat in test cricket whichever way they want," said Ganguly. Dravid was appointed India's head coach in November on a two-year contract. He will remain in charge until the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

