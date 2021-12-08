Herath to join Bangladesh coaching staff for New Zealand tour

Rangana Herath will join the Bangladesh Test squad as the spin consultant for the upcoming two-match Test series in New Zealand. The former Sri Lanka spinner, who initially signed a contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, isn't a part of the coaching staff for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan."He (Herath) is going to New Zealand and he will be a part of the team management during the two-match Test series,'' Akram said to Cricbuzz. "We are trying to sign a long-term contract with him, but for now he is available for the tour of New Zealand,'' he added.

The opening Test is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, starting on January 1. The second Test will be played from January 9. Due to quarantine relaxation in New Zealand, Bangladesh will also get the opportunity to play a couple of two-day practice games. Bangladesh Cricket Board had roped in Rangana Herath as their spin consultant to replace Daniel Vettori. Herath, who picked up over 500 scalps in international cricket

.