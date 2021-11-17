I have got nothing to prove to anyone: Khawaja on Ashes selection

Brisbane, Nov 17 Australia batter Usman Khawaja reacted to his selection in the 2021/22 Ashes, saying that he has got nothing to prove to anyone. He added that his main focus will be on doing his best for the team on the field.

Khawaja was recalled for the upcoming Ashes squad after making his last Test appearance during the 2019 Ashes at Headingley.

"I've been on both sides of the spectrum: I've been in the Australian team, I've been dropped, I've had contracts, I haven't had contracts. I guess when you're a bit younger you hold onto those things more tightly. I've got nothing to prove to anyone – not to myself, not to anyone else. I'm going out there to do the best I can for any team I'm in," Khawaja was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

"I know I won't be able to play cricket forever, so I'm enjoying playing whatever level I'm playing. People will probably say, 'He's talking crap', but it's true - I'm really just enjoying my cricket and my mindset won't change. I'm a big believer in fate; whatever is meant to happen, will happen," added Khawaja, who has played 44 Tests for Australia.

Khawaja spoke glowingly about his positive relationship with head coach Justin Langer. "The relationship's great. You get an intimate view from that Amazon documentary, but you don't get the whole picture, either. My relationship with 'JL' (Langer) has always been great... I still talk to him, I still text him, we get along fine. So, I always find that (speculation) a bit odd. I've always been open and honest; I've never shied away from the truth. JL knows I'll always say everything to his face, and all my teammates know that, too."

Khawaja, who is the current leading run-scorer in Sheffield Shield with 404 runs in six innings at an average of 67.33, believes that The Gabba, which will host the first Ashes Test on December 8, holds a very special place in his heart. "I love batting at the Gabba. I've scored a lot of runs there in the past. It's a ground that's very dear to me - I scored my first first-class hundred, and my first Test hundred there, it's obviously my home ground, so it's a ground that I love."

