'I'm deeply sorry for the hurt': Sexting scandal behind Paine's resignation as Australia Test captain

Tim Paine, who stepped down on Friday as Australia Test captain, said it was an "incredibly" difficult decision but the right one for him and his family.

According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

Paine explained his decision and said he "openly participated" in the investigation conducted by the Cricket Australia (CA) Integrity Unit investigation.

"Today, I announced my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

"As background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in," he added.

The former Australia Test skipper "deeply regretted" the incident and said he was "enormously" grateful to his wife and family for the forgiveness.

"That investigation and a Cricket Tasmania HR investigation at the same time found that there had been no breach of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today," said Paine.

"I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years," the wicket-keeper batter further said.

"However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I'm sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport," he added.

England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Paine remains "committed" to play for Australia in the upcoming Ashes.

"And I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain, effective immediately. I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes Series," said Paine.

"I will remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

