Importance of player is not measured by his captaincy, says Kirti Azad

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad supported the decision of the All-India Senior Selection Committee of appointing Rohit Sharma as the team skipper for the ODI & T20I teams going forward.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named India's new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Virat Kohli starting the South Africa series in January next year.

Speaking to ANI, Kirti Azad said, "Well change is constant. This happens Rohit has been doing well and Virat had said that he wanted to be away from the captaincy in limited-overs. So, the right person to get into his place is Rohit Sharma. That's a call by the selectors. Virat wanted it but selectors thought that Rohit Sharma should come in and that's about it. I don't find anything wrong with it."

"Every game that you play is a different game than the other. Yes, when you compare people you show records you say this guy was better and that guy was better. Somebody has got more centuries than the other but that doesn't mean one is better than the other. The importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy. Rahane is a very good player. His firm was not good and keeping that in mind selectors have taken away the vice-captaincy. We try to read too much into it," he added.

Rohit was also named as India's Test vice-captain as the All-India Senior Selection Committee picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar.

( With inputs from ANI )

