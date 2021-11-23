Ind-NZ: Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad

Kanpur, Nov 23 Team India batter KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and ...

Published: November 23, 2021

Ind-NZ: Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad

Kanpur, Nov 23 Team India batter KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand.

"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul's replacement," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first Test between India and New Zealand will begin on November 25 in Kanpur.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

