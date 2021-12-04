IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Agarwal, Axar take India to 285/6 at lunch

Mumbai, Dec 4 India were 285 for six at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Mayank Agarwal was batting on 146 (306 balls, 16x4, 4x6) with Axar Patel 32 (98b, 4x4) at the break.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed two wickets off successive balls in his first over of the day, trapping lbw overnight batsman Wriddhiman Saha for 27 and castling R Ashwin with one that spun and sturck the off-stump.

But overnight centurian Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel rescued India with a 61-run partnership and ensured there was no further loss till lunch.

Brief scores: India 285/6 in 98 overs (Mayank Agarwal batting 146, Shubman Gill 44, Wriddhiman Saha 27, Axar Patel batting 32; Ajaz Patel 6/103).

