IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel picks up all 10 wickets in 1st innings, becomes 3rd bowler in history to claim the feat

In the second Test between India and New Zealand, Ajaz Patel has set a record. Ajaz Patel has become the third bowler in Test cricket’s history to take all 10 wickets to fall in an innings as India were bowled out for 325 in their first innings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajaz finished with record-breaking figures of 10/119 from 47.5 overs.

The left-arm spinner has made an extra-ordinary achievement in the history of Test cricket . Before Patel only two bowlers have made this achievement – Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. He’s the third. Patel was born in Mumbai before moving to New Zealand with his family as a kid.