Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I: Win did not come easy, was great learning for our guys, says Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the win against New Zealand in the first T20I did not come as easy as the side expected after getting off to a good start.

Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"Towards the end, we saw it wasn't easy, was a great learning for the guys because those guys haven't batted in that situation before for India. It was a great learning for them to understand what needs to be done, it's not about power-hitting all the time and you try and put the ball to the left or right of the fielder and try and take singles or find boundaries," Rohit told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"As a team, we are happy that those guys got to bat in that situation and finished the game off. Technically was a good game, missing a few players and to come and see what the new players have in terms of ability and I think the way we pulled it back in the last 3-4 overs was magnificent. In the end, it was a great effort from all our bowlers," he added.

Earlier, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 164/6. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.

"Ashwin and Axar bowl in tandem for the Delhi Capitals and they are always looking to take wickets which is a good sign and it's important to try and put the brakes and those guys do that," said Rohit.

"Surya batted brilliantly and that's how he plays, he played some percentage shots as well and plays spin really well and uses the pace well for the fast bowlers," he added.

With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game set to be played on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

