Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Jamieson, Southee strike to leave hosts in spot of bother (Lunch, Day 4)

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

At lunch break, India's score read 84/5 with the hosts leading by 133 runs. Shreyas Iyer (18*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (20*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming Day 4 at 14/1 with a lead of 63, overnight batters Cheteshwar Pujara (22) and Mayank Agarwal added 18 more runs to the total before the former was scalped by Kyle Jamieson.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) failed to leave a mark after he was sent back to the pavilion by Ajaz Patel and the hosts were reduced to 41/3 in the 15th over.

Mayank (17) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were then quickly sent back by Tim Southee and India was staring down the barrel at 51/5 in the 20th over. In the end, Iyer and Ashwin ensured that the hosts did not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.

Brief Scores: 345 and 84/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer 18*; Kyle Jamieson 2-21); New Zealand 296.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor